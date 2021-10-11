Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.30.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 392,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 96,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.