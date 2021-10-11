Piper Sandler Weighs in on Horace Mann Educators Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a report issued on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

In other news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,665 shares of company stock worth $708,270. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after buying an additional 237,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth $6,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth $542,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

