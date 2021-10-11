Piper Sandler Weighs in on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.83. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.00.

MKTX stock opened at $410.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $403.70 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.10.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,245,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,701,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

