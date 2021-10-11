Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $419.09 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00003873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.00212727 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00125166 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.53 or 0.00130803 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002780 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,404,971 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.