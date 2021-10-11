Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Pirelli & C. stock remained flat at $$6.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. Pirelli & C. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

