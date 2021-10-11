Pirl (PIRL) Trading Up 16.8% Over Last Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $48,655.49 and $11.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

