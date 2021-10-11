Pizza (PIZZA) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $204,571.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001272 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00097644 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.23 or 0.00666827 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 571.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.