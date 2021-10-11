PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PJT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

NYSE:PJT opened at $82.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,945,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 128.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

