PKG Token (PKG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. PKG Token has a total market cap of $216,667.30 and $12.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 82.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00058255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00125315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00075408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,731.03 or 0.99615065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.71 or 0.06096035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

