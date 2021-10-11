Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report sales of $139.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $28.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 386.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $501.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.01 million to $518.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $639.58 million, with estimates ranging from $582.60 million to $705.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,595 shares of company stock worth $790,460. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

