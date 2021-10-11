Plian Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.80 Million (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Plian has a total market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $41,367.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Plian has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.75 or 0.00203156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00094803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 865,729,552 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

