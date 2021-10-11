PlotX (PLOT) Reaches One Day Volume of $163,341.00

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One PlotX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. PlotX has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $163,341.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlotX has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00043920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00201969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00094954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

