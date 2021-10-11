POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Down 1.1%

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 137,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 271,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $303.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.70.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

