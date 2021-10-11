Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.07.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE PII traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.99.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

