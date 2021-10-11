Polis (POLIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $484.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. Polis has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $484.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

