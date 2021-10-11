PolkaWar Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00059401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00127973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00078196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.62 or 1.00046862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.54 or 0.06053408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 14,643,272 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

