Polymath One Day Trading Volume Tops $43.98 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Polymath coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $459.14 million and approximately $43.98 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.21 or 0.00308514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000652 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 624,946,939 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

