Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of Pool worth $26,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pool by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Pool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 482,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,558,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pool by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 350,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.83.

POOL opened at $446.53 on Monday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $500.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.06 and a 200-day moving average of $443.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

