Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,977 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,272,000 after acquiring an additional 351,097 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Popular by 370.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 335,403 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $17,907,000. Arctis Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 30.6% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after acquiring an additional 239,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $9,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $81.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

In other Popular news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

