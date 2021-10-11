Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 37,300 shares of company stock worth $760,217 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $20,663,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,902,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH opened at $16.67 on Monday. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.12.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

