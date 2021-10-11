Poseidon Network (QQQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.46 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $49.46 million and $182,943.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded up 49.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002551 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00046392 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000106 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

