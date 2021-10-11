PotCoin Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $1,873.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,199.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,522.36 or 0.06157996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.62 or 0.00312281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $599.59 or 0.01048236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00094240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.51 or 0.00479913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.38 or 0.00336323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.02 or 0.00312968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004815 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,861,879 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

