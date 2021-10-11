Power Index Pool Token Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $668,176.06 and $51,591.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00005867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00059011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00077657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,810.12 or 0.99710307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.23 or 0.06003026 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

