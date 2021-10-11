Powerledger 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.83 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Powerledger has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Powerledger coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $175.01 million and approximately $15.83 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00043705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00199925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00094730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Powerledger Profile

POWR is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 458,185,997 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

