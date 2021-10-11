PowerPool Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for $2.02 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $70.53 million and approximately $16.05 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00043110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.00212500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00094330 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,888,590 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

