PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 677.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.06% of PPL worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

