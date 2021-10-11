Primecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.49 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.49 million and $457,738.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,037,856 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.