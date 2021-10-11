Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,469 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

Shares of LHX opened at $233.17 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

