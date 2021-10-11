Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,723 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale increased their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.43.

Shares of PPG opened at $150.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.03 and a 200 day moving average of $164.51. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

