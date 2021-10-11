Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 76,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,338,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $750.96 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $827.29 and its 200 day moving average is $781.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.47.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

