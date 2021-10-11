Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,116 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $177.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.57. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $131.62 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.