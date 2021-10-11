Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,126 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,565,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,788,000 after buying an additional 102,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.50. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

