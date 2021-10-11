Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,788 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Snap by 15,473.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 232,416 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Snap by 31.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 23.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,197,649 shares of company stock valued at $317,100,882 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Cowen upped their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

Snap stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.06 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

