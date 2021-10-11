Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,142 shares of company stock worth $15,705,343. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $402.80 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

