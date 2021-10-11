Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 367,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,313,000 after purchasing an additional 252,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,659,000 after purchasing an additional 231,558 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $72.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $80.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

