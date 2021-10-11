Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.16% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 232,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 54,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.