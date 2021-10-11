Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 12.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $82.69 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.