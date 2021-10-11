Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

NYSE SMG opened at $146.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.16 and its 200-day moving average is $192.25. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.