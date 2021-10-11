Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of Constellium worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of CSTM opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

