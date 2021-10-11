Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after buying an additional 606,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,010,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,802,000 after purchasing an additional 680,544 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $60.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.