Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,325,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,434,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total transaction of $2,003,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,753.73, for a total value of $4,726,302.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $57,382,197 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,877.43.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,817.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,884.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,623.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

