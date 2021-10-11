Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $134.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.54 and a 200 day moving average of $134.37. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.86.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

