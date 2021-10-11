Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,170,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 563,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 459,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after buying an additional 74,133 shares in the last quarter.

ICF opened at $65.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.41. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

