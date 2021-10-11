Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.28% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

