Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 116.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 58.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.62.

NYSE ROK opened at $301.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.68 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,968 shares of company stock worth $6,033,214 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.