Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $69.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

