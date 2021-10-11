Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,240,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 136,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $61.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on THC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

