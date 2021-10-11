Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $2.71 Million in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.94% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLCN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth $749,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 226.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $53.31.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.