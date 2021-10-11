Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,982 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

