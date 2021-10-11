Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 830 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DocuSign by 45.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 27.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $27,286,888. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU stock opened at $263.03 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.35 and a 200 day moving average of $254.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

